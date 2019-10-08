Confirmed vaping-related illnesses in South Dakota now up to 9

More cases of vaping-related illnesses have been reported in South Dakota, health officials say.

There are now nine confirmed cases in the state, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. The age of the patients range from 18 to 44 years.

The first vaping-related illness in the state was reported last month. The Center for Disease Control said there have been over 1,000 confirmed vaping-related illnesses confirmed in 48 states, and 18 confirmed deaths.

CDC officials are advising people to avoid using e-cigarettes or vaping products until more is known about the current outbreak.