Congressman introduces measure to speed FDA approval for Jaci Hermstad

An update tonight on Jaci Hermstad, the Spencer, Iowa woman fighting an aggressive mutated form of ALS.

A drug researchers believe could stop the progression of the disease is in the midst of a lengthy testing period at the Food and Drug Administration.

Jaci's family says she doesn't have much time and have urged the FDA to fast track the drug. So far they haven't.

Today Iowa Congressman Steve King introduced a bill that, if approved, would mandate the FDA to give Jaci access to this medication ahead of the FDA schedule.

