Congressmen make friendly wager ahead of Dakota Marker game

The sole representatives in the House of Representatives from South Dakota and North Dakota have made a friendly wager ahead of the upcoming Dakota Marker Game

Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) and Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R.-N.D.) tweeted out a video Monday where they challenged each other ahead of Saturday's game between South Dakota State University and North Dakota State University

If the Jacks win, Armstrong will have to place an SDSU football helmet on his desk for a week, and briefly wear it during a social media video. If the Bison win, Johnson will have to do the same with an NDSU helmet.

The game, already a heated rivalry, is gaining extra attention this year after ESPN announced its College GameDay preview show will air live from Brookings ahead of the game.