Officials say construction at a busy intersection in southwest Sioux Falls should be wrapped up by early August.

Crews have been working on the 57th Street and Solberg Avenue intersection for several weeks now.

According to the city, the project will add turn lanes at the intersection to improve traffic flow and increase safety.

The project is currently in the first of its four phases. You can find more details about the project on the city's website.

It is set to be completed on August 2.