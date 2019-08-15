Construction at the Brookings middle school could delay start date

Students at Mickelson Middle School in Brookings may get a few more days of summer vacation due to a delayed construction project.

A $25 million addition and renovation project at the school is still underway and remains behind schedule.

Brookings School Superintendent Klint Willert said there will be a special school board meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at Dakota Prairie Elementary School to change middle school's start date to Aug. 30. The district-wide start date is Aug. 23.

The project contract had a completion date of Aug. 9. School officials said when it became clear that the completion date would be missed, the district received assurances that the classrooms would be ready before the start of the school year.

Willert says the school district may seek damages from the Gray Construction, the project's general contractor.

Willert says safety and security will remain the top priority for all students and staff.