Construction begins on temporary bridge in Niobrara, Neb.

The community of Niobrara, Neb. is one step closer to getting back to normal following destructive flooding this spring.

Construction has begun on a temporary bridge to replace a bridge on Highway 12 that was destroyed by flooding back in March.

Chairman of the Niobrara Board Jody Stark tells KCAU-TV that the temporary bridge is set to be completed by August 15.

While the temporary bridge is being built, crews are also working on a permanent bridge - but Stark says that project could take up to two years to complete.

The bridge closure has led to travel problems for many people in the area. Commutes to town that once took a few minutes now take over an hour for some drivers.