Construction expected to start in 2020 for dog park in Downtown Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls city councilors voted 8 to 0 to approve funding that was donated to the city of Sioux Falls to build a dog park in Downtown Sioux Falls.

Joe and Jennifer Kirby donated $600,000 to build the dog park. City councilors voted to add it to the 2019-2023 Capital Program in order for it to be built. They also voted to approve the name to be Kirby Dog Park at Fort Sod.

Now that it's been approved by city council, the Parks & Recreation Department will bid the project in January with construction aiming to start in the spring of 2020.

The park is expected to be open later in the year in 2020 at the corner of East 10th Street and South Second Avenue.