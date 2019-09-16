Construction on Highway 115 postponed due to flooding

The South Dakota Highway 115 project has been postponed due to flooding at the Big Sioux River around Dell Rapids and Baltic.

The high friction surface treatment (HFST) on Highway 115 north of Renner was slated to begin Monday.

Officials have not released a proposed start date at this time.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation will begin placing a high friction surface treatment (HFST) on Highway 115 north of Renner beginning Monday.

Treatment will start at mile marker 93.24 for just over one half mile.

Highway 115 traffic will be directed through the project with the use of a pilot car and flaggers. Access will be maintained to local residences and businesses throughout the project.

This is part of a $1.3 million project will install high friction surface treatment and durable pavement markings to various routes in the Sioux Falls Area that also includes: Interstate 90 westbound to Interstate 29 southbound on-ramp, Interstate 29 north and southbound structures at over the railroad, and the I-29 structure over 12th Street.

The overall completion date for the project is Oct. 15, 2019.