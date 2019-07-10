Construction on I-29 in Sioux City to be finished by end of 2019

A long-lived road construction project in Sioux City is reportedly nearing completion.

Construction on Interstate 29 in Sioux City should be finished by the end of the year, KCAU reports.

The project has been ongoing for 15 years, according to Iowa Department of Transportation officials. It began in 2004. Engineers say its purpose is to improve safety for drivers in the area.

Project Manager Dakin Schultz said he is confident the project will be finished by December, as long as the weather holds.