Construction site robberies in Lincoln County

The Lincoln County Sheriff's office says construction companies are being targeted by thieves.

Several construction sites have been canvassed by those looking for easy targets by accessing construction trailers or unsecured buildings.

In the last six months, one construction business has fallen victim to thieves several times. This company, located near Harrisburg had approximately $10,000 dollars worth of tools stolen from an enclosed trailer that was broken into. The Sheriff's Office noted that the door to the trailer was broken as the suspects pried it open to gain entry.

If you see anything suspicious in Lincoln county or have tips regarding recent break-ins, you can contact the Sheriff's department at 605-764-5651.

Law enforcement is asking that you contact them should you see anything that looks out of place or see people on a construction site at odd hours.