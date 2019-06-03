Construction to begin on 26th Street and I-229 exit

Interstate 229 southbound in Sioux Falls will be reduced to one lane by the 26th Street exit beginning Wednesday.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation said in a release motorists can expect congestion during the day, particularly during the morning and evening peak hours and are encouraged to use an alternate route during this time.

The completion date for this project is Nov. 13.

The closure is part of the $36.5 million project being completed on I-229 and 26th Street.

For complete road construction information, visit safetravelusa.com or dial 511.

