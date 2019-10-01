Construction to begin on Interstate 90 exit 396 ramp

On Oct. 7, the South Dakota Department of Transportation will begin high surface friction treatment work on the Interstate 90 Exit 396 ramp to southbound Interstate 29.

Interstate 90 ramp traffic will be detoured to I-90, I-29, and Interstate 229.

The $1.3 million project will install a high friction surface treatment and durable pavement markings to various routes in the Sioux Falls area including I-90 westbound to the I-29 southbound on-ramp, I-29 northbound and southbound structures at mile marker 84.92 over the railroad, and the I- 29 structure over 12th Street.

The overall completion date for the project is Oct. 15.