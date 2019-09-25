Construction update: Projects wrapping up at the end of the year

Construction projects across Sioux Falls are wrapping up this fall, with only two projects, the Interstate 229 project and 69th street project from Tallgrass Avenue to Louise Avenue, continuing into next year.

Crews have finished laying beams on the bridge over I-229 and will start laying cement soon, which means the Interstate will no longer require any closures.

Roadwork will close 18th street West of Minnesota on Wednesday for around four hours following peak morning traffic.

The roadwork on Minnesota from 11th to 18th is scheduled to finish by the end of October. Minor road improvement projects around the city are all expected to finish by the end of the year.

"Everything is on schedule, and the only projects going into next year were planned to go into next year," said Brad Ludens, a principal engineer for the city. "It has taken a lot of team effort between the city and contractors to fight the weather this summer, but everything is on track."

For a look at a map of the projects across the city, visit the city's website.