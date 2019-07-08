Contest: Win 2 tickets to Keith Urban's Sioux Falls show

A major country star is headed to Sioux Falls later this summer - and you have a chance to see him for free.

Keith Urban is performing at the Sioux Empire Fair on August 2, and Pepper Entertainment is teaming up with KSFY to give away two VIP tickets to the concert.

You can enter the giveaway by taking a "Finish the Lyric Quiz" here. A winner will be chosen at random on July 29 at 10 a.m. Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. July 28.

Tickets for the concert are on sale. You can find more ticket information here.