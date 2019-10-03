Continued growth for Aberdeen based 'My Place Hotels'

Aberdeen based business 'My Place Hotels' has been rapidly growing the last few years.

Just recently, the company opened their 50th and 51st locations.

"Since then, we have grown from those few hotels, up to... 51 opened today, actually," said Ryan Rivett, President and CEO of My Place Hotels.

Many improvements have been made over the years as the company works to cater to all types of guests.

"We've been a South Dakota based company, we've got a great staff and a great team here in Aberdeen," Rivett said.

But it's not just in Aberdeen.

Company leaders credit much of the success to building a business model centered around the guests.

"The brand was found on the basis of creating a new option for more hoteliers than just those that have experience in the industry," Rivett said.

"This is our very first time at My Place, and I am here for two and a half months, and I couldn't be happier," said Elise Johnson, a guest from Hawaii.

Elise Johnson and her husband Joe, decided to stay at 'My Place' because of the local family feel.

"The kitchen is golden, especially with my son being at Northern, one of the nice things that we can do is fix a meal for him, a home cooked meal, and have him over," Joe Johnson said.

The Johnson's will eventually leave Aberdeen, but they are happy they found a South Dakota born business to support every time they come back.

"The people are really friendly, and it just feels like home. It does feel like my place," Elise Johnson said.

The two newest locations have some recently developed features. The 'generation two guest room' has a modernized furnishings focused on the business traveler.