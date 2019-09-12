Authorities warn about contracting scams after storm damage

As one danger passes another comes into view. It is not a spiraling funnel, but instead scammers who say they want to help you when they really just want your money.

Phony contractors take these opportunities to prey on devastated areas by reaching people when they are most vulnerable.

It is likely that ‘travelers’ will try to pressure you into making a quick transaction with cash or without written contracts. They also tend to work out of extended stay hotels create virtual offices to fool you.

If you don't do your research, or review papers prior to signing, you could be in for some real problems.

