Contractors in demand in Sioux Falls

The Associated General Contractors of America made an announcement at Southeast Technical institute Wednesday regarding construction job gains in Sioux Falls and other metro areas.

The organization spoke about employment figures and outlined steps the association is taking to address significant worker shortages in the construction industry as well as the benefits to those who choose it as a career.

"These are jobs that pay at least 10 percent above the average non-farm job in the united states," said Brian Turmail, Associated General Contractors of America's spokesman. "Most of them require little to no college debt and you can learn about construction and really acquire crafts at programs like Southeast Tech here in Sioux Falls which has an innovative partnership with our South Dakota chapter."

Sioux Falls is one of the fastest-growing construction job markets in the country, ranking seventh out of 358 metropolitan areas tracked by the Associated General Contractors.