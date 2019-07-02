Contractors soon will be compensated for licensing troubles

The people who run vehicle licensing offices around Minnesota will be getting a state check soon.

The money is to reimburse eligible deputy registrars for expenses related to the troubled Minnesota Licensing and Registration System, known as MNLARS. Technical problems delayed transactions and forced licensing staff to work long hours to catch up. Private deputy registrars make their money from fees on each transaction.

Eligible registrars, both public and private, will get a share of the $13 million that lawmakers authorized in May. Minnesota Public Radio News says the registrars had to make a formal request for grant money by June 30 and agree not to make any future claims against the state. Payments will be made this month.

The state has pulled the plug on the system, which was launched in 2017.

