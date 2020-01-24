Controversial bill discussion wraps up first full week of 2020 legislative session

Today wraps up the first full week of the 2020 legislative session. Lawmakers in Pierre are already dealing with a number of bills on hot button issues.

Controversial House Bill 1057, which would criminalize Doctors for performing operations on transgender youth, is capturing the most attention.

"This legislation is still pending," said Governor Kristi Noem.

The bill is still going through the process, and Governor Noem says it's one she's keeping an eye on.

"I have a few concerns. I would say that when you take public policy and try to fill parenting gaps with more government , you have to be very careful about the precedent you're setting," Noem said.

Aside from House Bill 1057, State Representative Jim Bolin is looking toward the upcoming Spring season, and the potential for more flooding.

"We have a lot of people that live close to the river. The Big Sioux River, and there is no flood control in the Big Sioux River," Representative Bolin said.

He's concerned about the impact to Farmers who are still recovering from last year.

"We have a lot of rich farm land and a lot of economic activity in our area," Bolin said.

Governor Noem says State leaders are fully prepared to help people in need when that time comes.

"All indications are that we will have challenges next spring," Noem said."We are already working with our Department of Transportation, Public Safety, and other agencies, with County Commissioners, cities, tribes," Noem said.

At this point, Governor Noem couldn't give an answer about what action she would take if House Bill 1057 bill did eventually end up on her desk.