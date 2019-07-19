Cookin' on Kampeska kicks off in Watertown

Cookin' on Kampeska kicks off Friday and runs through Saturday in Stokes-Thomas City Park, Watertown, hosting a wide variety of events, and entertainment.

Friday, the park is open from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., with inflatables and vendors available throughout the day. Friday night features a performance from the Fargo band TripWire and the Corks & Kegs, which is a tasting of regional wine and spirits for $10.

Saturday's events start right away with a volleyball tournament at 9:00 a.m. The festivities continue with an Aberdeen Aqua Addicts ski show and a children's pageant throughout the day.

The main event of the day: A Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) sanctioned barbeque contest and People's Choice tasting, which allows cooks to show off their food while visitors enjoy the free meal.

Saturday night concludes with a performance from the band Snake Oil and a fireworks show over the lake.

Entrance to the park is $5 and all the events are free outside of the Corks & Kegs tasting.

