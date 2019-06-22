Cool temperatures close outdoor city pools Saturday

All Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation outdoor aquatic centers and

pool facilities will be closed today, Saturday, June 22, 2019, due to cool temperatures. The locations of the six public pools and spray park are:

-Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center—301 South Fairfax Avenue

- Frank Olson Pool—4101 East 16th Street

- Kuehn Park Pool—2309 Kuehn Park Road

- Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center—3401 East 49th Street

- McKennan Wading Pool—1500 South Third Avenue

- Pioneer Spray Park—East Pine Street/North Jessica Avenue

- Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center—1001 West Madison Street

The Midco Aquatic Center is open until 6 p.m. Saturday night per regular business hours. It is located at 1601 South Western Avenue.