If you heard someone shouting at you from a rooftop Saturday, don't worry, they weren't stuck, but instead up there for a good cause.

Local law enforcement took the rooftops of Hy-Vee's across Sioux Falls Saturday afternoon to raise funds for Special Olympics South Dakota.

"Cop on a Rooftop" is an annual fundraiser done in conjunction with the Special Olympics. It raises money for more than 2,500 hundred athletes and 26 programs.

"We like to partner with the athletes, just get into the public and spread awareness for what Special Olympics is, and the Law Enforcement Torch Run," Michelle Paulson, with the Sioux Falls Police Department, said. "It's a lot of fun coming out and talking to people in the community."

All proceeds from the event go directly to support the cause.