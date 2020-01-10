Cop on the Rooftop fundraiser for Special Olympics

On Saturday, customers shouldn't be alarmed if they hear shouting a Hy-Vee rooftop.

Local Law Enforcement is raising funds for Special Olympics Iowa (Photo:Photo: Special Olympics (MGN).

Chances are, it's a cop on that rooftop.

Local law enforcement will be sitting on local Hy-Vee rooftops, raising funds for Special Olympics South Dakota.

Participating locations for Hy-Vee in Sioux Falls will be at 37th Street and Minnesota Avenue, 49th Street and Louise Avenue, 26th Street and Marion Road.

"Our goal is to raise $6,000 by the end of the day from 9 to 4," said Amy Crawford, Special Olympics South Dakota Torch Run manager. "And we invite people to come out, do their grocery shopping. But if they have any spare donations that they can give during the event. We'll have credit card readers, QR readers, all that fun stuff. So we're more than happy to take donations."

'Cop on a Rooftop' is an annual fundraiser in conjunction with the law enforcement torch run for Special Olympics.

All donations received from the event will go directly to the 2,500 athletes and 26 sports programs supported by Special Olympics South Dakota.