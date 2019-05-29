CorTrust Bank continues growth in Minnesota

CorTrust Bank plans to continue growth in Minnesota through the acquisition of First Minnesota Bank, pending regulatory approval and other closing requirements.

Oak Ridge Financial acted as the exclusive financial advisor to First Minnesota Bank for the acquisition, which will grow the CorTrust Bank footprint in the Minnesota market from 4 branches to 15 branches. The transaction is expected to close before Sept. 30, and will bring combined assets to nearly $1.2 billion.

“With 11 additional locations in Minnesota, the acquisition of First Minnesota Bank will play an important role in providing continued growth opportunities for our existing employees and shareholders,” said Jack Hopkins, President and CEO of CorTrust Bank. “It also shows CorTrust Bank’s deep commitment to the Minnesota and South Dakota markets and our belief in the value of community banking.”