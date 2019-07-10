CorTrust makes Forbes' 'America's Best Banks In Each State' list

Forbes Magazine has named CorTrust Bank as the top bank in South Dakota.

Forbes partnered with the market research firm Statista and surveyed more than 25,000 people in the U.S. about their banking relationships for the second annual look at Best-In-State Banks.

Banks were rated based on customer recommendations and satisfaction, as well as 5 key areas including trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.

“Our commitment to our customers reaches beyond the monetary aspects and into the lives and communities in which we live, do business and raise our families,” said Jack Hopkins, CorTrust Bank President and CEO. “Recognition by Forbes magazine shows specifically the great customer service and skills of our employees, and the impact they have in their communities. We are glad our customers see these qualities and continue to choose CorTrust Bank as their financial partner."

For the complete Forbes rankings, visit here.