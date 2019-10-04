Core Area Reconstruction Project set to improve Brandon

Despite being just a few miles away from Sioux Falls, Brandon is quietly bustling with activity and is hardly just another stop along Interstate 90. The roads with greater traffic volume like Splitrock and Holly Boulevards receive a lot of the attention from initial visitors, but older areas of Brandon are not forgotten. Some of those older areas have roads that are worn, torn, and ready for improvements.

On the drawing board right now for city staff is a project to improve the streets in the central part of the city so they are smoother, but input is being requested for the addition of sidewalks. Some might consider it a small detail, but it is generating the most buzz among residents. Brandon Mayor Paul Lundberg says he is in favor of the sidewalks, but is also listening to the public's input.

"I think it would behoove all of us to put these sidewalks back in," said Lundberg.

Not everyone will be pleased with the final decision as many are on both sides of the conversation. Residents can still join in and add to the evaluation by filling out the survey associated with the project.