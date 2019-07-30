Corn Palace Director resigns

The World's Only Corn Palace in Mitchell is looking for a new director.

Scott Schmidt announced his resignation Monday. He's been director of the Corn Place since 2016.

Schmidt tells KMIT radio that he's accepted a position as assistant professor of business at Dakota Wesleyan University.

He says professionally, it's the next step in his career.

Personally, it will allow him to spend more time with his family.

Schmidt has a three-month-old daughter with his girlfriend. He's been commuting to and from Sioux Falls since September.

Schmidt says there are more than 115 events at the Corn Palace each year, from the Corn Palace Festival to Mitchell High School graduation.

"Time is a commodity time is precious, and you're never going to get it back if I miss it," Schmidt said.

Schmidt’s last day will be August 25, following this year’s Corn Palace Festival.