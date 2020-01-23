Corn Palace postpones decorating new theme

It's been a tough ag season with flooding and cold temperatures. However, it's not just farmers who've been affected. The biggest tourist attraction in Mitchell has as well.

2020's new theme is "South Dakota Homegrown," but several of the murals are still up from 2019's theme: a Salute to the Military. The corn art is usually swapped out in mid-December but that didn’t happen this time around. Four of the nine 2020 murals are still unfinished.

“Kind of like the South Dakota ag season this year, the corn palace has been affected with access to corn as well and the lateness of getting our product,” said Doug Greenway, Corn Palace Director.

Because decorators received their corn, sour dock, and rye straw so late, they also had to deal with cold temperatures. Meaning sometimes it was too cold to work.

"It was a tough year from the get. When you're starting a month late and then everything else turns into another month late,” said Lead decorator Jeff Hanson.

They also lost some of their decorators.

"Our crew that we use for the summer, many of them are students and they go back to school so we lose our decorating crew when school starts and so they become part-time,” said Greenway.

"But I think they gave it a great shot and we did the best we could with mother nature this year,” said Hanson.

So the corn palace is trying something different this year. Since It's too cold to apply the corn now, they'll store it for the time being and put it up this summer. This will give tourists a new opportunity to see the murals being finished.

"I'm kind of excited to see how that process works and if it's something that works we'll continue to do that because our largest tourist season is during the summer obviously and they don't always get to see the corn being applied to the murals,” said Greenway.

The George McGovern mural is currently in progress. The plan is to finish that one up and leave the rest for this summer.

