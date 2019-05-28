Corps of Engineers releasing more water at Gavins Point Dam

Authorities say they are releasing more water at Gavins Point Dam on the Missouri River in Yankton due to heavy rainfall in the region.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says they will increase the flow at the dam by 5,000 cubic feet per second Tuesday, and an additional 5,000 cfs Wednesday.

Corps officials say over the last seven days, rainfall over much of Nebraska, South Dakota and central North Dakota has been 200 to 600 percent above normal for this time of year.

The continued rain has led to higher inflows at Oahe, Big Bend, Fort Randall, and Gavins Point Dams.