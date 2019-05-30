Corps plans to increase releases Saturday from Gavin's Point

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning to increase releases of water Saturday from the Gavin's Point Dam into the Missouri River.

Officials said the Corps is increasing releases because of water on the ground and runoff into the Oahe and Fort Randall reservoirs in South Dakota from recent rains.

Releases will increase by 5,000 cubic feet per second, to 75,000 feet per second. The Corps also increased releases Wednesday.

Officials said the river has been high for months, and increased releases could lead to more flooding.