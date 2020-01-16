Correctional officer humbled with traditional award

Just past the security barriers that lead to the cells within the Minnehaha County jail, visitors would likely find Officer Tu keeping everyone organized. As he begins his shift, he quickly sifts through his initial responsibilities to take care of the inmates and provide a safe environment. What you might not initially know are the personal barriers Officer Tu had to overcome to reach this point. After coming from Saigon, Vietnam in 2006, he knew there would be challenges to become successful.

Growing up in South Dakota, he knew he wanted to find a way to serve in the military or pursue a career in law enforcement. Initially, that involved serving six years in the Army National Guard. One year later, he found a home with the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office.

"I just love it. It reminds me of military family. Everyone is just there for you," he said.

There has been plenty to learn during his tenure, but he continues to gain praise from his supervisors for going above and beyond to keep things flowing at the jail.

When he received the award, it surprised him because he takes pride in doing his job well is reluctant to embrace the attention.

"I just want to do my job right," he added.

After gaining a year of experience, he still asks his co-workers and supervisors for help so he can do his job efficiently. He continues to make himself better so that future employees can lean on him for guidance.