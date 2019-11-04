High cost of the death penalty

Several of South Dakota's neighboring states have all abolished the use of capital punishment.

Here in South Dakota, the topic is generating a lot of conversation.

"I'd say that last 10 to 15 years, there's been a move against the death penalty," said Northern State University Political Science Professor Dr. Jon Schaff.

The scheduled execution of Charles Rhines has stirred up much of the conversation.

"The rise of DNA evidence exposed a lot of faults, and convictions in some states," Dr. Schaff said.

One of the biggest issues is the use of alternative drugs, something Northern State University Political Science Professor Dr. Jon Schaff tells me that has caused problems in the past.

"The concern is that it's going to take too long to kill some one and there has been some instances, rare, but it happens where people wake up in the middle of administering the actual drug that puts you to death and it becomes quite a horrific scene," Dr. Schaff said.

Dr. Schaff says many people don't want to provide the drugs to perform the procedure.

"These drugs are getting harder and harder for states to procure, that's one reason the state of South Dakota changed its law is that it's becoming harder to acquire these drugs because the drug companies, and especially if they're manufactured overseas because people know what they're going to be use for," Schaff said.

The overall cost of capital punishment is one of the most hot button topics.

Dr. Schaff doesn't expect the conversation to change any time soon.

"It varies from state to state, procedure to procedure, but out of the whole, it's more expensive to put some one to death than to incarcerate them for life," Dr. Schaff said.