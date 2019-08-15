Counterfeit money at the Brown County Fair

More than fifty counterfeit $100 bills have been seized at the fair this year by Deputies from the Brown County Sheriff's Department.

All of them have been found laying on the ground. Luckily, nobody has reported somebody attempting to use the bills for a purchase.

"With the hundred dollar bills that are floating around I know to check for, on the back, there's pink Chinese writing, and on the front there's the holographic 100 in the corner," said Jamie Neel, a vendor employee.

"We haven't received any complaints of any circulating money or any money that's been used on the vendors here," Bryan Coens, Field Deputy with the Brown County Sheriffs Office.

"This has all just been found on the grounds thus far," said Coens.

"We suggest that you contact law enforcement, probably the best way would be to contact Brown County Dispatch," Coens said.

"I would keep the bill, let them know that it's counterfeit, and that I can't take it for purchase, but I need to turn it into the authorities," Neel said.

"If you waited and reported this later on, which you would need to do to get your currency situated, but if you did that it's a little harder for us to track these people down when they're at other agencies," Coens said.

PEOPLE ATTEMPTING TO MAKE A PURCHASE WITH COUNTERFEIT MONEY CAN BE CHARGED WITH A FELONY.