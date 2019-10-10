Country music star stepping up for local non-profit

Singer Miranda Lambert will be in town this weekend as part of her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour and she's putting her support behind a local nonprofit with the goal of helping dogs.

While in Sioux Falls, Lambert will be partnering with the B-Squad Dog Rescue, offering a drawing for the night of the concert. Members of the organization expressed gratitude to Lambert's partnership.

"Puts some star-power behind small, not-for-profits that can really benefit on the local level with the national attention that someone like Miranda Lambert brings," said Jim Johnson, assistant general manager.

Ticketholders for the Saturday night event can enter into drawing for seat upgrades and a meet and greet with the star by bringing in donated items between 4 p.m. -to 8 p.m.