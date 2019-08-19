Countryside Dental abruptly closes doors, patients wait for new details in investigation

Several people in Huron have a lot of unanswered questions following the closure of a local business. Patients of Countryside Dental haven't been able to reach the doctor or any of the staff after having their appointments canceled.

Many questions are still left unanswered as South Dakota Consumer Protection now investigates.

It all started when Dr. Brenon Farmer wanted to do a good deed for the community of Huron, providing cheaper dental service to its residents, but that quickly snowballed leading the business to bankruptcy.

Mario Azar became a patient at Countryside Dental in February. When he heard about their lower than normal membership fees he couldn't resist.

"I was scheduled for July 23rd for an appointment and I get a call the day before from the office saying that they needed to cancel my appointment," Azar said.

He didn't think anything of it.

"A couple days later just through word of mouth here in town just rumors started coming up saying that Dr. Farmer went ahead and closed down his business," Azar said.

Those rumors were true and now there are for sale signs in the windows and patients can't get ahold of anyone.

Azar said that Dr. Farmer and his family have left town.

In a statement to the Huron Plainsman, the Farmer family said the business' low-cost model for dental care is no longer financially viable. The family also said they left town because they were receiving threatening phone calls.

"Many of us including myself are just sitting here wondering well what's going to happen? Are we going to get our money back? Are we going to be able to do the work or is he coming back? No one knew," Azar said.

$1,600 is now on the line.

"And just last week, many of us received bankruptcy papers that Dr. Farmer has filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy and we don't know what's going to happen," Azar said.

South Dakota Consumer Protection is now investigating Countryside Dental.

"What it really comes down to is that many of us including myself feel like we were abandoned and deceived even though that wasn't his intention," Azar said.

Those affected by this won't receive many more answers until a bankruptcy hearing on September 20 in Sioux Falls.



KSFY News did reach out to the South Dakota Attorney General and the Huron State's Attorney but we didn't hear back.

Huron Police say for anyone affected by this complaints can be filed with South Dakota Consumer Protection.