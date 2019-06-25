County micro-surfacing project begins Monday

Minnehaha County will begin road construction to add micro-surfacing treatment on several county highways in July.

Beginning on Monday, road construction will begin on portions of the following county highways:

- Highway 110, from SD 19 to west Colton city limits

- Highway 145, from SD 42 to south Minnehaha County line

- Highway 148, from 151 to west Sioux Falls city limits

- Highway 151, from 130 to northeast Hartford city limits

Road closures and detours will not occur. Traffic will be controlled and maintained through the use of a pilot car. Travelers should anticipate periods of delay and use caution within the construction zones.

The project is expected to last 4 weeks.