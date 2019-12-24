Couple decorates home with dozens of Christmas trees

For many of us, one tree is enough for the Christmas season. But for one Sioux Falls family, dozens of trees are what it takes. Shelli and Skip Girard have forty trees, yes, four-zero in their home.

The idea for the tree started with extra tree that was given to them and the idea snowballed from there.

KSFY photojournalist Sam Tastad gives a look at the tradition and the story behind it all.

"It started the madness. It was first time I decorated a tree that was not family tree," said Shelli Girard.

"I found out I started decorating one Christmas tree. I actually started enjoying Christmas. Before, decorating the Christmas tree, I hated Christmas," said Shelli.

"This one is a nine-footer," said Skip.

"I was kind of a bah humbug every year at Christmas time. After I started decorating the first one, including our family tree, I told my husband finally that I had been faking it for 20 years just putting a smile on for the family," said Shelli.

"I spent three hours decorating this tree and it was one I always had in my head," said Shelli.

"We started buying them on clearance, a day after Christmas sales. Day after Christmas sales at Wal-Mart and before you knew it, we had amassed a collection of Christmas trees," said Shelli and Skip.

"This one I call it, the retro tree," said Skip.

"Yeah, I think we went a little overboard. I think we have hit our maximum capacity and I don't think we are going to put up anymore after this," said Shelli.

"My folks first Christmas tree," said Skip.

"Sometimes when I tell people how many Christmas trees I have inside the house, they think I am a little nuts," said Shelli.

"The immaculate reception is on top," said Skip.

"Sometimes when I decorate a tree, when I step back when I am away from it and put last ornament on it, I stand back and look at it, and go wow, who decorated that," said Shelli.

"All the ornaments on this tree are handmade by me and my children," said Shelli.

"You finally just sit down and go, we are finally done. There is nothing better than watching TV by the light of Christmas tree," said Shelli and Skip.

"It's a beautiful time of the year," said Skip.

The Girard's start putting the trees up in November.