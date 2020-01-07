Coworker remembers friend, who was found dead

A Sioux Falls woman reported missing last week has been found dead.

The Sioux Falls Police Department says the body of Pasqalina Badi was found on the side of the road between Sioux Falls and Harrisburg Monday afternoon.

19-year-old Amir Beaudion Jr. is in custody and has been identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of Badi.

According to court documents, Badi was last seen leaving her job at Wal-Mart in her vehicle early Sunday morning. Surveillance footage shows Beaudion following Badi to her car, getting into the front passenger seat, and leaving the parking lot.

Later Sunday morning, authorities found Badi's vehicle on fire near Aldi Grocery Store near Arrowhead Parkway.

Beaudion was arrested Monday for a similar incident on Jan. 1 and charged with attempted kidnapping and aggravated assault, but Beaudion has not been charged in Badi's disappearance.

KSFY News was able to speak with a coworker of Badi's, who can't believe her friend is gone.

Eadeaen Achamylh had worked with Pasqalina Badi for only a few months, but in that time the two had developed a close bond. Eadeaen says the two had a lot in common and shared many of the same interests, they even wanted to attend the same college.

Just days before Badi went missing, the two were texting back and forth about how excited they were to see each other at work. But when Eadeaen didn't see Badi at work, she messaged her friend to see how she was doing.

"After I finished work I texted her, just saying, are you feeling okay? They told me you left work early because you didn't feel good, but I didn't get any replies back," Achamylh said.

After multiple other attempts to reach her friend, Eadeaen heard the news.

"Even though I know that she is gone, I don't really want to believe it," Achamylh said. "She's pretty much like my sister, so it was hard for me."

And now Eadeaen is worried about her own safety.

"Even though I don't want to just stay at home and just sit around, I feel scared to go to work," Achamylh said.

Eadeaen says she doesn't have any details about what happened to her friend, but just wants to see whoever committed the crime brought to justice.