Cracking down on drunk drivers during Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day Weekend can be one of the busiest travel times of the year with millions of drivers out on the road, and some of those drivers can be under the influence of alcohol.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, last year, there were nearly 30,000 crashes across the state. Out of those 30,000 crashes, 450 involved an impaired driver.

"If you are in doubt, don't drive."

From speeding to routine traffic stops, Sioux Falls Police Department Officer Ryan Chase spent his time looking to keep everyone safe on the roads.

When looking for impaired drivers, officers are looking for those who can't stay in their lane, driver slower than usual, and make improper turns. If they notice unusual activity, officers will conduct a field sobriety test.

"The standard field sobriety test are standard divided attention," Officer Chase, said.

The three tests consist of checking for involuntary jerking of the eyes, a walk and turn test, and the one-leg stand test.

"Some are just to provide clues; some are actually part of the standard field sobriety test," Officer Chase said. "We take all that together and decide whether somebody has been impaired or not."

For some officers, including Officer Chase, the introduction of ride-share services like Lyft and Uber have led to fewer DUIs. But, officers can still see an increase during Holiday weekends.

While following Officer Chase on the last two hours of his shift, we thankfully didn't come across anyone driving intoxicated. But, he did mention he has arrested one person for a DUI during his shift on Friday.