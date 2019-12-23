Crafts to keep the kids busy during the holidays

Steff Holtrop with Hood Magazine dropped by KSFY Morning News to share a couple of ideas for crafts to keep the kids busy during winter break.

All of the materials used in the craft shown on the morning news are common items that can be found in a family's home. You need crayons, construction paper, a glue stick and scissors. The kids can make a snow globe and then decorate it.

The December/January issue of Hood Magazine also has a craft idea for a New Year's wishing wand. You can find directions on how to make it and more ideas from that issue here.