Northbound I-29 lanes at Tea/Harrisburg exit due to investigation

Authorities are investigating an incident on Interstate 29 near Tea, resulting in traffic delays Monday morning.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement officers are investigating an incident near mile marker 71.

Northbound lanes at the Tea/Harrisburg exit are closed as authorities investigate.

A detour has been set up rerouting traffic. Drivers can take 273rd Street east to Louise Avenue, then north up to 271st Street, which will taken them back to I-29.

Authorities have not released any other details about the incident itself. Check back with KSFY News for updates.