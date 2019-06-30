Crash in Yankton kills 55-year-old motorist

A man involved in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon in Yankton has died from his injuries.

The crash occurred when a car heading westbound on South Dakota Highway 50 attempted to make a left hand turn, and hit the 55-year-old motorcycle driver. Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet, and suffered life threatening injuries, before transported to the Yankton hospital, and later flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead Sunday, but his name has not yet been released.