Crash involving up to 50 cars shuts down I-80 near Des Moines

Iowa State Patrol said a crash involving up to 50 cars has closed I-80 between Des Moines and Altoona

Iowa Department of Safety reports the crashed happened just before 11 a.m. between Altoona and the intersection with interstates 35 and 235.

The roadway closed so crews could clean up debris involving semi-trucks and passenger vehicles. The snowstorm prompted winter weather advisories and snow squall warnings throughout the state Monday.

Iowa State Patrol said at least one person was seriously injured in the crash.