Authorities say two crashes on Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls are causing traffic delays.

The crashes took place Monday morning on I-229 north of 10th Street, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Police say the northbound on-ramp from 10th Street to the Interstate will be temporarily closed to ease traffic. They are asking drivers to consider an alternate route until the crashes are cleared.

No details about the crashes themselves have been released.