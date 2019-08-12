Credit card scam affecting businesses

The South Dakota Attorney General's Office is warning people of a scam going around the state.

According to a release, multiple businesses have been contacted by people from out-of-state to purchase goods. While the orders appear to be legitimate, the scammers are trying to pay with stolen credit cards.

Businesses are reminded to verify email orders, especially if it's a new customer.

When in doubt, verify the identity of the buyer before advancing the transaction or contact the credit card company to verify the card and that it has not been stolen.