Credit card skimmers found at Vermillion gas station

Authorities are investigating after credit card skimming devices were found at a convenience store in Vermillion.

Two "skimmers" were found Sunday at the Pump & Pak on the 600 block of Stanford Street, according to the Vermillion Police Department.

Police say staff at the business noticed customers' comments about how the counter top card readers "did not feel quite right." They eventually found a "second face" had been installed over the top of the readers.

Police retrieved the items and determined their intended purpose was to record and transmit credit card information fraudulently.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly when the devices were installed. They were removed by noon on June 16.

Vermillion police are asking businesses in the area to inspect their credit readers for any evidence of modifications. In addition, customers who recently used the indoor credit card reader at Pump & Pak are asked to monitor their accounts, and to contact their card's issuing bank.