Crews continuing snow clean up days after winter storm

The National Weather Service estimates more than half a foot of snow fell in Sioux Falls during this most recent storm. Which means there's a lot of snow that needs to be cleaned up around town

Right now crews are focused on snow pickup. This is one of several locations where crews will dump excess snow to get it out of the way around the city.

Crews estimate this snow pile is already up to 50 feet tall. Which shows just how busy the past couple of days have been.

“It's just a lot of snow to deal with,” said Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen.

Since Friday, crews have been working 24/7 to clean up the city as quickly as possible.

This most recent storm made the job pretty difficult because strong winds blew a lot of the snow around.

But overall city officials say street operations have gone well. This time around they focused on utilizing social media.

Getting some videos out showing how our snow gates worked and maybe didn’t work. You know when you start pushing that, seven, eight, nine inches it will boil over the snow gates so you'll see a little more at the end of your driveway,” said Hansen.

City officials were also happy to see more people utilizing the cities OneLink app during this storm.

It's a way for folks to communicate with city officials about problems they may have.

"If we potentially missed your street for plowing it or if you have an issue with some snow concern that you can put that into this app. You can put a picture and an address and it will go right to our team and our teams will address it,” said Hansen.

The app not only cuts down on phone calls for city staff, it also makes addressing problems quicker.

"It was fairly busy we probably had probably over 500 maybe close to 1,000 depending on what it was, if it was a sidewalk concern or a snow gate concern,” said Hansen.

Currently crews are still working as fast as they can to clean up the snow and ask that everyone is patient.

“You're probably going to see some snow piles on streets. Be careful don’t drive through the snow piles, we're getting them picked up as quickly as possible,” said Hansen.

Crews have already plowed over 3,000 miles in Sioux Falls.

Hansen says over 150 people have been working on cleaning up the snow and have used over 100 pieces of equipment.

