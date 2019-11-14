Crews respond to home collapse in central Sioux Falls

Emergency units are responding to a home in central Sioux Falls following a report of a structural collapse Thursday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., Sioux Falls police and fire crews were called out to the 1400 block of East Sixth Street. Authorities said one home showed signs of structural damage due to an explosion. Two other homes also appear to be impacted in the incident as well, authorities said.

At this point, authorities said they're unsure if the homes were occupied and no word on injuries at this time.

Authorities said streets in the area have been closed off while crews search for possible victims.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is asking the public to stay out of the area of Sixth Street and Cliff Avenue.

