Crews working to create water barrier along I-90 near Bridgewater exit

South Dakota Department of Transportation crews are working to create a water barrier along the westbound lanes of Interstate 90, just east of Exit 357 near Bridgewater to divert water away from the interstate.

Traffic will still be reduced to one lane each direction east of the exit to allow crews to monitor and manage water levels as necessary to keep the roadway clear. Flagging operations will no longer be utilized.

The westbound off-ramp at Exit 357 will remain closed due to high water levels over the ramp.

Officials said drivers should be alert to changing conditions, standing water in the median and along the shoulders, suddenly slowing and merging traffic, and workers and equipment adjacent to the roadway.

