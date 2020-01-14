Crow Creek Sioux Tribal Chairman to deliver State of the Tribes address

Thursday is this year's State of the Tribes at the state capitol and we now know who will give this year's address.

State Legislators recently invited Crow Creek Sioux's Tribal Chairman to deliver this year's speech after some tribal leaders threatened a boycott.

It followed Governor Noem initially announcing that her Secretary of Tribal Relations Dave Flute would be this year's speaker. But the Crow Creek Sioux confirmed today that their chair Lester Thompson will now give the address.

It’s been a challenging year between the tribes and the governor's office but some say it's brought South Dakota's tribal leaders together in a way that is long overdue.

“Has needed to happen for quite some time so we can help each other out, figure out where we're at. I think it'll lead to a lot more unity within the Sioux Nation and get the tribes back working together so excited about the outcome on that side,” says Flandreau Santee Sioux President Tony Reider.

The Great Sioux Nation Tribal address is scheduled to happen in Fort Pierre Thursday afternoon following the State of the Tribes, which is at 1 p.m. at the state capitol.

